Wisconsin DNR celebrates 50th anniversary of Safe Drinking Water Act

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) joins the nation in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act, landmark legislation protecting public health and safeguarding the nation’s drinking water.

Since its passage in 1974, the Act has ensured that communities nationwide have access to clean, safe drinking water.

On a state level, the DNR has worked to implement and enforce the act, resulting in:

Consistent compliance rates above 99% for community water systems, demonstrating Wisconsin’s commitment to providing safe drinking water.

Reduction of contaminants like nitrate, radium, cryptosporidium and over 90 other contaminants in drinking water that often affect vulnerable populations.

Protection of groundwater resources through robust well-construction standards, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Wisconsin's aquifers.

Staying ahead of the curve in safeguarding public health by collaborating with local governments and water utilities to address emerging contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Investment in water infrastructure, including funding for water system upgrades and lead service line replacements, to ensure the continued safety and reliability of our drinking water.

“Wisconsin has a proud history of prioritizing clean drinking water, and the Safe Drinking Water Act has been instrumental in our efforts,” said DNR Deputy Secretary Steven Little in a press release. “As we celebrate this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to safe drinking water.”

Wisconsin has emerged as a leader in protecting its water resources with proactive measures that set a high standard for other states to follow. The DNR will continue to work with stakeholders to address evolving challenges and protect Wisconsin’s precious water resources for future generations.