U.S. EPA issues final ruling requiring replacement of lead pipes within 10 years, announces funding

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final rule requiring drinking water systems across the county to identify and replace lead pipes within 10 years.

The Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) also require more rigorous testing of drinking water and a lower threshold requiring communities to take action to protect people from lead exposure in water.

In addition, the final rule improves communication within communities so that families are better informed about the risk of lead in drinking water, the location of lead pipes, and plans for replacing them.

This final rule is part of the President’s commitment to replace every lead pipe in the country within a decade, making sure that all communities can turn on the tap and drink clean water.

Alongside the LCRI, the EPA is announcing $2.6 billion in newly available drinking water infrastructure funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

This funding will flow through the drinking water state revolving funds (DWSRF) and is available to support lead pipe replacement and inventory projects.

Additionally, 49% of the funding must be provided to disadvantaged communities as grant funding or principal forgiveness that does not have to be repaid.

The EPA is also announcing the availability of $35 million in competitive grant funding through this program.

Additional federal funding is available to support lead pipe replacement projects.

The EPA estimates that up to 9 million homes are served through legacy lead pipes across the country, many of which are in lower-income communities and communities of color, creating disproportionate lead exposure burden for these families.

Eliminating lead exposure from the air people breathe, the water people drink, and the homes people live in is a crucial component of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing environmental justice.