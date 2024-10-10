West Virginia American Water announces additional infrastructure project in Hinton

West Virginia American Water announced on October 3, 2024, an infrastructure improvement project aimed at replacement of 2,200 feet of water main.

The investment of approximately $700,000 is a significant upgrade in the water distribution system for residents and businesses. This project follows additional work on Garden Street earlier this year that replaced 680 feet of water main for approximately $175,000.

The project, which started September 30, includes replacing the aging 8-inch water main on Main Street from Second Street to Stokes Street.

Weather permitting work will be completed by the end of December and street restoration is expected to be complete in the spring of 2025. Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

These infrastructure upgrade projects are an important investment in public health and safety, and they also help support the economic health of the communities served by West Virginia American Water.

According to a press release, economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout local economies.

This infrastructure upgrade project is part of West Virginia American Water’s plan to invest more than $97 million in infrastructure upgrades across the state in 2024.

