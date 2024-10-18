OCWD upholds authority to manage groundwater basin

The California Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Orange County Water District’s (OCWDs) authority to manage the Orange County Groundwater Basin in the case Irvine Ranch Water District v. Orange County Water District et al.

The announcement of the legal victory was made by OCWD on October 11, 2024, following the court’s decision on October 7, 2024, to uphold OCWD’s authority to manage the basin.

The ruling ensures the continued ability of OCWD to achieve sustainable management of the basin, a vital resource that provides 85% of the water for 19 cities and water districts serving 2.5 million Orange County residents.

The court’s decision reaffirms OCWD’s groundwater management practices and statutory authority, ensuring the continued equitable distribution of groundwater across north and central Orange County.

This legal validation allows OCWD to maintain its proven framework for managing basin resources while protecting water quality and local water supplies.

“In 2018, the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled in favor of the District, and now the California Court of Appeal has fully affirmed it,” said OCWD President Cathy Green in a press release. “This victory reflects the outstanding work of OCWD and the agencies we serve. We remain committed to ensuring a reliable, cost-effective water supply for the communities we’ve supported for decades.”

The article in this story originally ran as OCWD wins legal victory upholding authority over groundwater basin management on Stormwater Solutions, an Endeavor Business Media partner site.