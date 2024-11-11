  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Water Utility Management

    West Virginia American Water announces $200,000 infrastructure project in Cross Lanes

    Nov. 11, 2024
    The infrastructure upgrade project will include replacing 1,000 feet of gaining water main in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
    ID 167487588 © Sean Pavone | Dreamstime.com
    6732517f9abfd3f2b1885fda Dreamstime M 167487588

    West Virginia American Water announced on November 8, 2024, a new infrastructure project on Lincoln Driver in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

    The company will be investing approximately $200,000 in water main improvements.

    The project, which has already started, includes replacing 1,000 feet of aging water main. Construction will take place along Lincoln Drive from Big Tyler Road to the end of Lincoln Drive. The upgrades will improve reliability for customers, which will help reduce service disruptions.

    Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

    The company expects to complete the water main replacement project and connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of December 2024, with final street restoration completed in spring 2025.

    The infrastructure upgrade project is part of West Virginia American Water’s plan to invest more than $97 million in infrastructure upgrades across the state in 2024.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track