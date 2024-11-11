West Virginia American Water announces $200,000 infrastructure project in Cross Lanes

West Virginia American Water announced on November 8, 2024, a new infrastructure project on Lincoln Driver in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

The company will be investing approximately $200,000 in water main improvements.

The project, which has already started, includes replacing 1,000 feet of aging water main. Construction will take place along Lincoln Drive from Big Tyler Road to the end of Lincoln Drive. The upgrades will improve reliability for customers, which will help reduce service disruptions.

Crews will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main replacement project and connect all customer service lines to the new main by the end of December 2024, with final street restoration completed in spring 2025.

The infrastructure upgrade project is part of West Virginia American Water’s plan to invest more than $97 million in infrastructure upgrades across the state in 2024.