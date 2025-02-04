EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announces "Powering the Great American Comeback" initiative

On February 4, 2025, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the agency’s Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative, to achieve the agency’s mission while energizing the American economy.

This plan outlines the agency’s priorities under President Trump and Administrator Zeldin.

The newly announced Powering the Great American Comeback initiative consists of five pillars that will guide the EPA’s work over the first 100 days and beyond:

Pillar 1: Clean air, land, and water for every American

“Every American should have access to clean air, land, and water,” said Administrator Zeldin in a press release. “I will ensure the EPA is fulfilling its mission to protect human health and the environment. In his first term, President Trump advanced conservation, reduced toxic emissions in the air, and cleaned up hazardous sites, while fostering economic growth for families across the country. We remain committed to these priorities in this administration, as well as ensuring emergency response efforts are helping Americans get back on their feet in the quickest and safest way possible. We will do so while remaining good stewards of tax dollars and ensuring that every penny spent is going towards advancing this mission.”

Pillar 2: Restore American energy dominance

“Pursuing energy independence and energy dominance will cut energy costs for everyday Americans who are simply trying to heat their homes and put gas in their cars,” Administrator Zeldin said in a press release. “This will also allow our nation to stop relying on energy sources from adversaries, while lowering costs for hardworking middle-income families, farmers, and small business owners. I look forward to working with the greatest minds driving American innovation, to ensure we are producing and developing the cleanest energy on the planet.”

Pillar 3: Permitting reform, cooperative federalism, and cross-agency partnership

“Any business that wants to invest in America should be able to do so without having to face years-long, uncertain, and costly permitting processes that deter them from doing business in our country in the first place,” Administrator Zeldin said in a press release. “It will be important for the EPA to work with our partners at the state and federal levels to ensure projects are being approved and companies can invest billions of dollars into our nation. Streamlining these processes, while partnering with businesses to follow the necessary steps to safeguard our environment, will incentivize investment into our economy and create American jobs.”

Pillar 4: Make the United States the artificial intelligence capital of the world

“As we rapidly advance into this new age of AI, it is important that the United States lead the world in this field,” Administrator Zeldin said in a press release. “Those looking to invest in and develop AI should be able to do so in the U.S., while we work to ensure data centers and related facilities can be powered and operated in a clean manner with American-made energy. Under President Trump’s leadership, I have no doubt that we will become the AI capital of the world.”

Pillar 5: Protecting and bringing back American auto jobs

“Our American auto industry is hurting because of the burdensome policies of the past,” Administrator Zeldin said in a press release. “Under President Trump, we will bring back American auto jobs and invest in domestic manufacturing to revitalize a quintessential American industry. We will partner with leaders to streamline and develop smart regulations that will allow for American workers to lead the great comeback of the auto industry.”