Pennsylvania American Water completes drilling for new drinking water system

Pennsylvania American Water announced on March 12, 2025, that is has completed drilling on two test wells as potential drinking water sources as part of its efforts to develop a public groundwater supply for a new drinking water system to serve residents in Dimock, Pennsylvania.

The project is moving forward on schedule for completion in 2026.

The new public groundwater system is funded by a 2022 plea agreement negotiated between the Office of Attorney General under then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Coterra Energy.

Pennsylvania American Water will submit an aquifer test plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP) in spring 2025. The test plan measures the well’s flow rates and must be submitted as part of the application process.

“While work has been occurring on the test wells, we also completed the design of the new water distribution system and received permits for construction,” said Jeremy Nelson, Pennsylvania American Water project manager, in a press release. “We anticipate beginning construction on the new pipeline this spring with completion set for the end of 2025.”

The project includes installing approximately six miles of water system pipeline and new service lines to each affected resident’s home. All plumbing will be disconnected to prevent cross-contamination with the individual wells currently connected to the homes. The public water supply will be treated to address potential contaminants in the groundwater and meet all PA DEP public drinking water standards.