Pacific Water Quality Association seeking scholarship applications

PWQA has been offering these two scholarships for over a decade. The scholarships are funded by the association’s general fund. The first scholarship for members is focused on giving back to PWQA’s membership. The second scholarship category is to cultivate students in areas supporting potable water quality while also exposing students to PWQA.

PWQA’s mission is support point of use and point of entry water treatment system dealers, retailers, distributors, manufacturers as well as plumbers and well drillers working with these technologies. PWQA provides education, networking, lobbying and supports certification standards.

Applicants are encouraged to be thorough in providing not only the basics of transcripts and an essay but also letters of recommendation and completing all sections of the application. Information about endeavors outside of education (community involvement, sports, clubs, etc.), awards and work history can all be helpful when rating applications.

For member applicants, identifying their relationship with the member company is important. Applicants for the major of study related to potable water quality should include information about how their field of study relates to potable water quality.

Applications can be downloaded here. Additional information regarding requested documents is on the PWQA website. The cutoff for submission arrivals is Midnight Pacific time April 30, 2025, whether by email or hard copy submittals sent via mail.