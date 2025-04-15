EPA discusses WIFIA at Water Week roundtable

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Senior Advisor for Water Jessica Kramer joined a roundtable to discuss the Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA) during the week of April 6, 2025, as part of Water Week – when water professionals gather to discuss priority issues impacting the industry.

“Through this low-cost loan program, EPA is accelerating investments in water infrastructure that support healthy Americans while creating jobs and reducing the cost of living,” said Kramer in an EPA press release. “It is inspiring to hear from practitioners around the country about the incredible work they are doing to benefit the American public. I want to congratulate each of these water executives for delivering multiple benefits to their communities, and I look forward to more progress in the coming years.”