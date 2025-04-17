California American Water selects Covenant Technical Solutions for hexavalent chromium removal contract

Covenant Technical Solutions (CTS) announced on April 8, 2025, that it has been awarded a contract by California American Water (CAW) to lead a progressive design-build advanced hexavalent chromium removal system across multiple well sites in southern California.

The project will help CAW meet maximum contaminant level (MCL) regulations for hexavalent chromium while maintaining operational efficiency.

California’s hexavalent chromium (Chrome 6) regulation took effect in October 2024, giving public water systems until October 1, 2026, to comply. To meet these new standards, CAW is investing in advanced treatment technologies to protect water quality for the communities it serves. By leveraging a progressive design-build approach, CTS will conduct an assessment and evaluation of each site’s water quality to determine the best treatment solution.

“We are honored to partner with CAW to make an impact on water quality,” said Rob Craw, CEO of CTS, in a press release. “This project highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective treatment solutions that guarantee safe, high-quality drinking water for communities.”

CTS’s progressive design-build team will bring together industry expertise to safeguard California’s water supply, while showcasing the importance of strategic outcomes as it partners with Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering (PACE) as designer/engineer of record, and Hazen & Sawyer as chromium technical advisor.

The project began in March 2025, with completion by the October 1, 2026, compliance deadline.