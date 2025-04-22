California water treatment plants among entities settling with EPA for Clean Air Act violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on April 22, 2025, settlements with 10 entities with facilities across California for claims of chemical safety-related violations under the Clean Air Act.

Two water treatment plants were listed in EPA’s expedited settlement agreements. All entities agreed to come into compliance with Risk Management Program (RMP) safety requirements and pay penalties, which total over $170,000.

“Reducing risks from accidental releases of toxic substances is a core responsibility for EPA,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Josh F.W. Cook in a press release. “As a result of our actions, workers, first responders, and communities throughout California will be made safer from chemical accidents.”

Two California water systems in violation

According to the EPA, two water treatment plants in the state of California had violations:

Benecia Water Treatment Plant : Failed to submit its Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner and update emergency contact information in a timely manner. The plant agreed to come into compliance and pay a penalty of $1,800 to resolve claims

: Failed to submit its Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner and update emergency contact information in a timely manner. The plant agreed to come into compliance and pay a penalty of $1,800 to resolve claims Cement Hill Water Treatment Plant: Failed to submit its Risk Management Plan report and agreed to pay a penalty of $800 to resolve claims.

Other violations

Other violators listed by the EPA include the following entities:

organicgirl, LLC: $151,979 for various safety concerns.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation: $8,000 for various chlorine safety concerns.

Fowler Packing Company: $2,000 for failure to submit Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner.

Materials Logistics & Services LLC: $1,600 for failure to submit Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner.

Cal Marine Fish Company LLC: $1,200 for failure to submit Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner.

Southern California Ice Company: $1,200 for failure to submit Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner.

Matheson Tri-Gas: $900 for operating procedures and documentation.

PR Farms: $800 for failure to submit Risk Management Plan report in a timely manner.

The full list of violations with complete descriptions can be found on the EPA website.