    West Virginia American Water invests $350,000 in infrastructure improvements in Charleston

    April 23, 2025
    West Virginia American Water is investing $350,000 in infrastructure upgrades in Charleston, replacing aging water main to improve service reliability and fire flows.
    West Virginia American Water announced on April 18, 2025, an infrastructure upgrade project in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The company will be investing approximately $350,000 in infrastructure improvements in the west side district of Charleston.

    The project began on April 15th and will include replacing 860 feet of aging water main with 2-inch and 6-inch PVC main on Matthews Avenue from Tinder Avenue to Park Avenue. These upgrades will improve service reliability for customers by helping to reduce service disruptions and improve fire flows.

    The project is expected to be completed by the end of June, and the final street restoration will be completed in the summer of 2025.

    This infrastructure upgrade project is part of West Virginia American Water’s plan to invest more than $104 million in infrastructure upgrades across the state in 2025. In addition, these projects help support the economic health of the communities served by West Virginia American Water. According to American Water, economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout local economies.

    Over the past decade, West Virginia American Water has invested over $736 million, in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades to address aging infrastructure across the state, including more than 168 miles of new water main.

