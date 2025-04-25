EPA recognizes excellence in drinking water infrastructure projects

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Senior Advisor Jessica Kramer recognized 16 drinking water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation on April 23, 2025. These projects were funded by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program. Kramer also recognized 22 wastewater infrastructure projects funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program.

“Funding for water infrastructure is vital to healthy Americans and economic opportunity. These federal dollars, which are invested by states, bring down costs and make needed water infrastructure upgrades attainable,” said EPA Senior Advisor Jessica Kramer in an EPA press release. “As a result, more people can rely on safe drinking water and reliable wastewater management. At the same time, these investments help keep water bills affordable while construction creates local jobs. Congratulations to these award winners for the outstanding work.”

These exemplary projects were recognized as part of EPA’s AQUARIUS and PISCES national recognition programs at the at the 2025 Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities (CIFA) Summit on Water Infrastructure.

EPA’s AQUARIUS program celebrates DWSRF projects that are innovative, sustainable, and protect public health. Sixteen projects carried out by state or local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2025 AQUARIUS program, including these exceptional projects:

Excellence in Innovative Financing: Merrimack Village District, New Hampshire — Wells 2, 3, 7, 8 PFAS and iron/manganese treatment

Excellence in System Partnerships: Stanislaus Regional Water Authority, California — Regional Surface Water Supply project

Excellence in Community Engagement: Bloomfield Township, New Jersey — Lead service replacement phases

Excellence in Environmental and Public Health Protection: City of Pineville, Missouri — Water improvement projects

Excellence in Creative Solutions: Ellinger Sewer and Water Supply Corporation, Texas — Water plant improvements project

Honorable mentions include the following: