120Water announces software platform for lead and copper compliance

120Water announced on May 1, 2025, a new platform designed to effectively manage multiple water systems and help utilities comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) current Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), impending Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and other regulatory mandates.

The company’s new platform has been designed for water utilities, consulting firms and regulators managing portfolios of two to 100+ water systems.

“Keeping track of evolving regulations like the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) is a complex task for water utilities,” said Ethan Edwards, senior analyst at Bluefield Research, in a press release. “Digital technologies and platforms can help utilities identify compliance gaps, prioritize projects and manage resources. At the end of the day, utilities are focused on providing safe drinking water to the communities they serve and innovative solutions such as those offered by 120Water can help them deliver on that promise faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”

Key features of the new platform include:

Unified view: Access a dashboard listing every utility managed, with at-a-glance compliance indicators

Actionable intelligence: Filter by materials, timelines or other attributes to spot red flags and opportunities.

Real-time tracking: Monitor progress across service line inventory, verification and replacement efforts – updated in real-time.

Drill-down capability: Move seamlessly from high-level dashboards to individual PWS records for deeper analysis.

Resource prioritization: Identify which systems require immediate action and allocate support effectively.

“Many water systems are data rich but insight poor,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water, in a press release. “PWS Insights gives water professionals the opportunity to aggregate critical pieces of compliance related data across many systems to help ease the burden of compliance and eliminate single points of failure.”