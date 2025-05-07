Florida invests in disaster-resilient water infrastructure with new desalination plant

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on May 5, 2025, the opening of the Kermit H. Lewin Stock Island Reverse Osmosis Facility, a seawater desalination water treatment plant designed to provide clean, reliable drinking water for the residents of Key West and the lower Florida Keys during emergencies.

The project was funded through a $30.7 million grant from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program and matched by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. The $47 million project marks an effort to support Florida’s infrastructure and disaster resilience.

“I was in the Florida Keys to announce the opening of the Kermit H. Lewin Stock Island Reverse Osmosis Facility, a new state-of-the-art seawater desalination plant that will produce clean drinking water for Key West and the Lower Keys,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in a press release.“Since 2019, we’ve committed over $80 million to water quality and infrastructure in the Florida Keys—with more to come.”

The new facility replaces the previous plant damaged during Hurricane Irma and is fortified with storm-resilient materials, elevated construction, and a hardened design to withstand future disasters. While the plant will not operate daily, it will be activated during emergencies or peak demand, ensuring water service continuity when the pipeline from Florida City is compromised.

This project builds on a broader series of investments in the Florida Keys. Last month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded more than $9 million through the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern Grant Program to fund wastewater treatment upgrades, canal restoration, and stormwater improvements. Since 2019, the state has directed more than $80 million to protect water quality and critical infrastructure in the Keys.