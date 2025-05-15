    H2O America rings the Nasdaq closing bell

    May 15, 2025
    H2O America, formerly SJW Group, celebrated its rebranding at Nasdaq MarketSite by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell.
    ID 29566579 © Breakers | Dreamstime.com
    H2O America, an investor-owned, pure-play water and wastewater utility, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on May 14, 2025, to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell to celebrate its recent rebrand from SJW Group to H2O America.

    The company serves roughly 1.6 million people across California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas.

    In celebration of the occasion, Eric W. Thornburg—chair, president, and CEO of H2O America—and Andrew J. Walters, the company’s current CFO and treasurer who will succeed Thornburg as CEO on July 1, 2025, jointly rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell. They were joined by members of the H2O America Board of Directors, senior leadership, and employee representatives from across the company.

    The company announced its rebranding to H2O America on May 6, 2025, and announced a new Nasdaq ticker symbol – HTO.

    “H2O America is more than a new name—it’s a better reflection of who we’ve become: a truly national platform that empowers and strengthens our community utilities,” said Eric W. Thornburg, chair, president and chief executive officer, in a press release. “It represents the work we do every day—delivering high-quality water, exceptional service, and reliable infrastructure to our customers; being an employer of choice across the country; and serving as a force for good in our communities—all while creating long-term value for our investors.”

