New Mexico Environment Department files lawsuit against CRRUA, seeks court-appointed independent manager

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) filed a lawsuit on May 28, 2025, in the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces, asking the court to appoint an independent manager to oversee the daily operations of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

If granted, the order would effectively place the troubled water system into a status similar to receivership. The request comes after more than a decade of mismanagement at the utility, most recently demonstrated by repeated failed arsenic tests conducted by both CRRUA staff and NMED compliance and enforcement staff.

In addition to failing to properly treat its drinking water, CRRUA also failed to inform its customers of the dangerous levels of arsenic in their tap water — a violation that has been repeated for years, according to NMED.

“While the Environment Department has invested significant technical resources to assist CRRUA in fulfilling its duty to deliver safe and reliable drinking water, its failures continue to threaten public health,” said Environment Department Sec. James Kenney in a press release. “Today’s lawsuit and request to appoint an independent manager to oversee CRRUA signals a new approach in Environment Department efforts to protect the health of communities when they turn on their tap.”

NMED is seeking additional relief from the court, ordering CRRUA to:

Implement real-time arsenic monitoring

Distribute free arsenic test strips for all CRRUA customers

Provide an alternative drinking water source if arsenic levels exceed state limits

Conduct monthly public meetings

Pay civil penalties which, per state law, fund drinking water and wastewater utility operators for communities across New Mexico

The filing aligns with NMED’s broader attitude towards water systems that habitually violate state drinking water regulations. In July 2024, NMED put 138 drinking systems across the state on notice, informing their owners that they had 15 days to submit a plan to resolve them.

However, many water systems remain out of compliance — including the City of Las Vegas and Cassandra Water System in Moriarity, according to NMED. If utility management cannot consistently provide safe, reliable drinking water to New Mexicans, the State will not hesitate to have them replaced, stated NMED in a press release.