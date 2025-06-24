Pennsylvania American Water completes $4 million water storage tank

Pennsylvania American Water announced the completion of a new one-million-gallon water storage tank in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County. The new tank is located off Centerpoint Boulevard in the industrial park. Construction on the $4 million water tank began in April 2023.

“Water storage tanks are a critical part of our infrastructure” said Dan Rickard, director of engineering, Pennsylvania American Water, in a press release. “This tank will provide additional storage capacity to residential and commercial customers, in addition to adequate pressure and fire protection.”

The new tank is located adjacent to two existing 750,000-gallon tanks that service the area. It is one of 63 storage tanks operated by Pennsylvania American Water to supply drinking water to 70 municipalities in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The company expects to fill and bring the tank into service by the beginning of July.

The new tank is one of three new water storage tanks that Pennsylvania American Water is constructing this year across Pennsylvania, along with plans to rehabilitate seven existing tanks, which represents a total investment of approximately $12.8 million.

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the community. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $675 million in 2024 alone to improve its water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 10,125 jobs through these continued investments.