Stantec selected to support California Water Plan

Stantec announced on July 8, 2025, that it has been selected by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to provide water resource planning and facilitation services to support the California Water Plan Update 2028, a document that serves as the state’s roadmap to set water management priorities in a changing climate.

First published in the 1950s and updated every five years, the California Water Plan is the state’s strategic plan to sustainably manage and develop water resources for current and future generations. Required by California Water code Section 10005(a), Update 2028 will describe the status and trends of California’s water-dependent natural resources; water supplies; and agricultural, urban, and environmental water demands for a range of plausible future scenarios. The document guides state and local agencies to sustainably manage water resources in a manner that benefits all water uses and users in California.

Stantec will help determine the overall direction and objectives of the plan, closely aligning with the state's long-term water resource management goals and supporting its engagement objectives with the diverse array of public, agency, nonprofit, and Native American communities throughout the state. The firm’s technical and public engagement services will include compiling data, conducting scenario analysis, evaluating potential outcomes to inform the plan's development, and collaboration with interested parties. This involves using the latest data and state-of-the-art models to provide accurate and reliable analysis.

“As a longtime partner of DWR, we’re grateful for the opportunity to help the state build upon the strong foundation of water management in California to address current and future water resource challenges,” said Bill Swanson, Stantec’s project director, in a press release. “This plan considers the water needs of all Californians, and we’re pleased to serve the community by applying our knowledge of the unique dynamics of California, as well as our technical expertise.”