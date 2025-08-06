Carollo Engineers enhances expertise with new directors in design-build, industrial water and resilience

Returning to Carollo after six years at a leading design-build firm, Chitra Foster brings 28 years of experience in public and private water infrastructure development to her role as design-build technical practice director. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of collaborative delivery methods, including design-build, construction manager at risk, and progressive design-build.

Foster will take leadership of the technical practice while continuing to serve as program director for Harris County Flood Control District’s $883M Community Development Block Grant-funded flood mitigation and disaster recovery program through 2025.

Foster excels at managing complex, multi-stakeholder projects and has overseen projects for clients with varying levels of collaborative delivery experience. Her portfolio includes projects for clients new to collaborative delivery as well as high-risk, large-scale engineer-procure-construct and fixed-price design-build projects for private sector and federal clients who have long relied on collaborative delivery as their preferred approach.

In her prior role at Carollo, Foster focused on strategic initiatives that involved guidance, policies, and processes to support the firm’s growth in the design-build market. She will now provide technical leadership and strategic direction for the design-build practice, leading project development and risk management initiatives while developing internal talent and fostering lasting relationships with teaming partners.

“Chitra’s extensive design-build experience and proven ability to navigate complex project delivery challenges make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Vinnie Hart, Carollo executive vice president and managing director of technical practice, in a press release. “Her deep understanding of collaborative delivery methods and track record of successful project execution both domestically and overseas position Carollo to better serve our clients’ evolving infrastructure needs.”

Nathan Zaugg promoted to private sector group director