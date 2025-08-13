Bonita Springs Utilities earns best tasting drinking water award for Southeast U.S.

Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. announced on August 13, 2025, that it has earned top honors as the 2025 Best Tasting Drinking Water winner in a blind taste test conducted by the Southeast Desalting Association. The annual competition draws entries from water utilities across the 10-state region of the southeastern U.S. Samples were evaluated by a panel of judges on color, odor, clarity and overall taste.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for receiving this award,” said Andy Koebel, BSU executive director, in a press release. “Our team works hard every single day to ensure we deliver safe and reliable water to our members. It’s rewarding to also have our water recognized as the best tasting in the Southeast.”

The Southeast Desalting Association (SEDA) formed in 1994 as an affiliate of the American Membrane Technology Association. SEDA is dedicated to the improvement of the quality of water supplies through membrane desalting and filtration, water reuse, and other water sciences.

BSU’s drinking water production starts with raw water from two sources. The Lower Tamiami Aquifer is a relatively shallow groundwater source that is treated through a lime softening process. The deeper water Upper Floridan Aquifer is a source with higher salt content that is treated through a reverse-osmosis process. The water from the two processes is blended for optimum quality and taste.

BSU encourages members to enjoy BSU drinking water because it’s high-quality, refreshing, affordable and environmentally responsible. A gallon of BSU water costs approximately four cents and is available 24/7 from the tap. BSU’s award-winning water protects the environment by reducing solid waste and energy consumption, as well as the associated pollution created by single use plastic bottles.

Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. is a not-for-profit water and wastewater utility cooperative founded by local citizens in 1970. The member-owned utility provides service in the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and unincorporated South Lee County. The utility is recognized as an industry leader with awards from the American Water Works Association, Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Water Environment Association.