EPA relaunches guidance document website

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on August 13, 2025, the relaunch of EPA’s Guidance Portal, a streamlined website for accessing important guidance documents related to air quality, water protection, hazardous waste management and more. The website serves as a resource for all guidance documents managed across EPA's headquarters environmental programs. It is designed to be a one-stop shop to help users and small businesses easily and quickly locate and follow EPA’s active guidance documents on topics of interest.

“This guidance portal will ensure that we reduce bureaucratic hurdles and increase transparency for everyone seeking information about EPA’s programs by providing centralized access to guidance documents,” said Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi in an EPA press release. “This will bring much-needed clarity to small business owners, farmers, and everyday Americans, and it reinforces our commitment to following the law and upholding fundamental fairness. The days of EPA relying on obscure and non-public guidance documents are over.”

EPA guidance documents inform the public how the agency interprets an underlying statute and its regulations, and take the form of memoranda, policy statements, handbooks, manuals, and other documents formally titled as guidance. Guidance documents that have been superseded with newer guidance are not included in the updated website.

EPA guidance documents can be found here