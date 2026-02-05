Veolia, WEF and AWWA roll out online workforce academy for water professionals

Veolia, together with the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA), has launched Veolia Workforce Academy North America, a free, fully digital training program designed to expand access to careers in the U.S. water sector.

Available at academy.veolia.us, the online academy provides certification-aligned coursework to help individuals prepare for water and wastewater operator roles, addressing a growing workforce gap driven by retirements and increasing technical demands across utilities.

This story originally ran as "Veolia launches free digital workforce academy with WEF and AWWA" on Wastewater Digest, an EndeavorB2B partner site.