Cla-Val launches Cla-Tools, a free software suite to analyze and plan valve assets in water systems

The Cla-Val Company has launched Cla-Tools, a complimentary software suite that allows users to analyze their current or future planned valve systems.

“We designed Cla-Tools to give engineers, operations personnel, and managers, the ability to design their systems ensuring they are obtaining optimum performance,” said Executive Vice President of Cla-Val, John Link, in a press release.

“We are providing all our customers with the ability to be self-sufficient if they choose, always having the comfort of knowing they can get expert assistance if required and have made this process very easy to access online for no cost,” said Link.

Cla-Tools currently has 13 custom software programs with more on the way. Users can analyze everything from control, and modeling of stations to sizing and selection of the right valve, and there are built in performance tools to ensure valve stations can handle the conditions they are subjected to over time.

Cla-CAV can help analyze pilot-operated control valves for the potential of cavitation damage at the full range of flows and pressures enabling design engineers to determine if and when to add a cavitation trim.

Cla-Station is a pressure-reducing valve station and hydraulic modeling tool showing performance based on flow and pressure parameter inputs.

The different software utilizes color-coded graphs, table and charts for easy analysis. Built-in calculators allows users to input their data and run different scenarios to determine if and what they need to adjust.

Cla-Power has a power consumption calculator that allows for all electrical products at a site, or in a vault, to be added with their daily usage and supply voltage, providing total power and amp-hours of that system.

“With 13 different modules, there are many ways users can optimize existing valve stations and ensure thorough analysis of plans before installation. We are also committed to growing Cla-Tools, by adding more features that our customers want to see, enabling them to have what they want, when they need it, with the ease of accessing online,” said Link in the press release.