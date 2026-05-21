EPA announces $2.9 billion for lead pipe replacement as states receive 2026 allotments

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2026 funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) to accelerate the replacement of lead service lines (LSLs) nationwide, marking one of the largest annual federal investments yet aimed at reducing lead exposure in drinking water systems.

According to EPA, the funding will support state and local efforts to identify, inventory and replace lead pipes that connect water mains to homes and buildings. Utilities can also use the money for planning and related lead reduction activities. EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer said the investment is intended to “accelerate local efforts to find and replace toxic lead pipes.”

The funding comes as utilities across the country face mounting pressure to comply with EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), which established a national requirement for drinking water systems to replace all lead service lines over a 10-year period. Many utilities are now developing inventories, prioritizing replacement projects and seeking long-term financing strategies to meet those mandates.