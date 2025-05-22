Budget proposal raises concerns over cuts to water infrastructure funds

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a tax and spending bill on May 22, 2025, with a 215-214 vote. The Senate is next in line to review the budget package.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the budget would add roughly $3.8 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. The budget could change as it makes its way through the Senate.

The FY2026 budget proposal initially showed a $2.46 billion reduction in Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds compared to 2025 – however specific details about the State Revolving Fund reductions are not prominent in publicly available documents surrounding the spending bill.