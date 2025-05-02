White House proposes $2.4B reduction for 2026 State Revolving Fund programs

What the White House budget proposal changes from 2025

The proposal allocates $124 million for drinking water programs, which is a $9 million increase over the 2025 budget. Additionally, $31 million is allocated for Indian Reservation Drinking Water programs, which amounts to a $27 million increase from 2025. These programs do not appear to be related to the state revolving funds.

As for reductions, Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs would see the greatest reduction of all EPA cuts. This would amount to an overall budget of $305 million, which is $2.46 billion less than the 2025 budget. It is not clear how the $2.46 billion in cuts would be split between the clean water and drinking water revolving fund programs. The President’s letter claims this change will place the onus on states to fund their own infrastructure and shared additional reasoning as to why the reduction to SRFs is on the table.

“In practice, the program has been heavily earmarked by the Congress for projects that are ultimately not repaid into the program and bypass States’ interest and planning. In addition, the SRFs are largely duplicative of the EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program and the Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Wastewater Loan and Grant program, and they received a massive investment in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA),” the letter states.