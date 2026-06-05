Environment America, PIRG push EPA to regulate microplastics in drinking water

Environmental advocacy groups Environment America and PIRG are urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to move beyond research and establish enforceable drinking water standards for microplastics following the agency’s recent proposal to add the contaminants to its draft Sixth Contaminant Candidate List (CCL6).

The groups said they submitted public comments backed by more than 14,000 individuals supporting EPA’s proposal to include microplastics, pharmaceuticals and other emerging contaminants on the draft list, while also calling for formal regulatory limits on microplastics in drinking water.

The comments come after EPA announced in April that microplastics would be considered as part of the draft CCL6, which identifies contaminants that may require future regulation under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Environment America and PIRG argued that recognizing microplastics as a contaminant candidate is an important first step, but said additional action is needed as plastic particles continue accumulating in water supplies and the broader environment.

The organizations pointed to growing research linking microplastic exposure to potential impacts on digestive, reproductive and respiratory health, while emphasizing that plastic pollution continues to expand globally.

The groups also called for broader efforts to reduce plastic use and prevent microplastics from entering water systems in the first place, arguing that treatment and monitoring alone will not fully address the long-term contamination challenge.