Study finds PFAS levels declining in New Jersey drinking water
Key Highlights
- PFAS levels in NJ drinking water decreased by approximately 55% for PFOA and 50% for PFNA following regulatory actions.
- The percentage of samples exceeding safety thresholds dropped from nearly 50% to just 2%, indicating improved water safety.
- Utilities responded proactively by shutting down contaminated wells and installing advanced treatment technologies before regulations were fully implemented.
A new study published in Environment International shows that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels in New Jersey drinking water have declined significantly over time, highlighting the impact of early regulatory action and utility response.
The research found that concentrations of key PFAS compounds—including PFOA and PFNA—dropped substantially following the state’s move to establish maximum contaminant levels. According to the study, “regulated PFAS levels declined following formal recommendation of MCLs to NJDEP,” indicating that both policy signals and eventual regulations played a measurable role in reducing contamination.
Supporting data show that PFOA levels fell by approximately 55% and PFNA levels by about 50% across sampled systems. The share of samples exceeding safety thresholds also dropped sharply, from 49% to 15% for PFOA and from 24% to just 2% for PFNA.
The study attributes much of this improvement to proactive actions by utilities, which began addressing contamination even before regulations were formally adopted. Water systems responded to early recommendations by shutting down contaminated wells and installing treatment technologies such as granular activated carbon, accelerating reductions in PFAS concentrations.
New Jersey was the first state to implement enforceable drinking water standards for certain PFAS compounds, including PFNA in 2018 and later PFOA and PFOS, positioning it as a national leader in PFAS regulation.