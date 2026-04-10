Study finds PFAS levels declining in New Jersey drinking water

Supporting data show that PFOA levels fell by approximately 55% and PFNA levels by about 50% across sampled systems. The share of samples exceeding safety thresholds also dropped sharply, from 49% to 15% for PFOA and from 24% to just 2% for PFNA.

The study attributes much of this improvement to proactive actions by utilities, which began addressing contamination even before regulations were formally adopted. Water systems responded to early recommendations by shutting down contaminated wells and installing treatment technologies such as granular activated carbon, accelerating reductions in PFAS concentrations.

New Jersey was the first state to implement enforceable drinking water standards for certain PFAS compounds, including PFNA in 2018 and later PFOA and PFOS, positioning it as a national leader in PFAS regulation.