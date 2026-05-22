Kemira and CuspAI use generative AI to develop new PFAS removal materials

Kemira and CuspAI announced they have used generative artificial intelligence to design new materials aimed at removing PFAS compounds from drinking water and industrial process water, marking what the companies describe as the first commercial end-to-end use of generative AI for PFAS remediation material design.

The collaboration focused on developing new materials capable of targeting trace concentrations of PFAS compounds including GenX, PFBS and PFOS. According to the companies, the project evaluated roughly 300 trillion potential material structures and generated more than 5,000 novel material designs with associated performance data in approximately six months.

From those candidates, the companies selected about 20 priority materials for further testing and development.

The project centered on the use of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a class of nano-porous crystalline materials that can be engineered for filtration and adsorption applications. Kemira said the goal was to identify PFAS treatment alternatives that are more selective and potentially longer lasting than conventional granular activated carbon technologies currently used in the market.

“This partnership has shown us what AI-driven materials design looks like when it meets real industrial requirements,” said Antti Salminen, president and CEO of Kemira, in the announcement.

The companies said the AI-driven approach enabled researchers to rapidly narrow an otherwise massive design space while evaluating candidates for industrial performance requirements including water stability, manufacturability, environmental compatibility and cost-effectiveness.