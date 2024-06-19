AWWA names new president

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Chief Operating Officer of Water and Field Services Cheryl Porter has began her one-year term as president of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) at the association’s recent annual conference in Anaheim, California.
Porter is the first woman of color and the first African American to be elected to the top board position at the AWWA in its 143-year history. The AWWA is the water sector’s largest and oldest professional association.
Porter’s AWWA background includes service as a member of the AWWA Finance Committee and as a Vice President and Director-at-Large of the AWWA board.
Porter is one of seven new officers elected by the AWWA’s Board of Directors. She also has served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Michigan Section of the AWWA.
As GLWA’s COO of Water and Field Services, Porter oversees five water treatment plants and their supporting water transmission infrastructure, which delivers treated drinking water to GLWA’s 88 member partners across 115 communities in southeast Michigan.
Porter earned her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Michigan, an MBA with a concentration in human resources management from Madonna University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy’s School of Law. She maintains State of Michigan operation certifications for both water distribution and Complete Treatment.
“My focus will be on working with the passionate and committed individuals at AWWA to tackle the most pressing water issues and help ensure our communities are better protected in the face of climate change,” said Porter in an AWWA press release.
“It is a tremendous honor having been elected President of the AWWA. As a product of Detroit Public Schools and the first Black person to serve in this role, the historical significance of this post is not lost on me,” said Porter.