  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Drinking Water

    AWWA names new president

    June 19, 2024
    Cheryl Porter has been named as AWWA’s new president.
    EBM
    6671f010d675b5bae98e8cb7 Cheryl Porter Hero Image
    AWWA
    cheryl3new2023

    Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Chief Operating Officer of Water and Field Services Cheryl Porter has began her one-year term as president of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) at the association’s recent annual conference in Anaheim, California.

    Porter is the first woman of color and the first African American to be elected to the top board position at the AWWA in its 143-year history. The AWWA is the water sector’s largest and oldest professional association.

    Porter’s AWWA background includes service as a member of the AWWA Finance Committee and as a Vice President and Director-at-Large of the AWWA board.

    Porter is one of seven new officers elected by the AWWA’s Board of Directors. She also has served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Michigan Section of the AWWA.

    Drinking Water

    Meet the new AWWA President Cheryl Porter

    Bob Crossen
    Great Lakes Water Authority Chief Operations Officer Cheryl Porter accepted the gavel as president of AWWA from Pat Kerr June 13, 2024.

    As GLWA’s COO of Water and Field Services, Porter oversees five water treatment plants and their supporting water transmission infrastructure, which delivers treated drinking water to GLWA’s 88 member partners across 115 communities in southeast Michigan.

    Porter earned her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Michigan, an MBA with a concentration in human resources management from Madonna University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy’s School of Law. She maintains State of Michigan operation certifications for both water distribution and Complete Treatment.

    “My focus will be on working with the passionate and committed individuals at AWWA to tackle the most pressing water issues and help ensure our communities are better protected in the face of climate change,” said Porter in an AWWA press release.

    “It is a tremendous honor having been elected President of the AWWA. As a product of Detroit Public Schools and the first Black person to serve in this role, the historical significance of this post is not lost on me,” said Porter.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track