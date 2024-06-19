AWWA names new president

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Chief Operating Officer of Water and Field Services Cheryl Porter has began her one-year term as president of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) at the association’s recent annual conference in Anaheim, California.

Porter is the first woman of color and the first African American to be elected to the top board position at the AWWA in its 143-year history. The AWWA is the water sector’s largest and oldest professional association.

Porter’s AWWA background includes service as a member of the AWWA Finance Committee and as a Vice President and Director-at-Large of the AWWA board.

Porter is one of seven new officers elected by the AWWA’s Board of Directors. She also has served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Michigan Section of the AWWA.