EPA releases new cybersecurity planning tools for water and wastewater utilities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a suite of new and updated planning tools to help water and wastewater utilities strengthen cyber resilience and prepare for potential cyber incidents.

“Strengthening cybersecurity for the U.S. water sector is critically important because cyber resilience and water security are key to national security,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer, in a press release. “Water systems across the country are facing cyberattacks that threaten the ability to provide safe water. As part of advancing the Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative, EPA is committed to ensuring every American has access to clean and safe water. Guarding against cyberattacks is central to this mission.”

The new resources include:

An updated Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Guide for Wastewater Utilities, outlining strategies and procedures for responding to incidents that threaten public safety or the environment.

A new Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan template, designed to help utilities develop tailored response protocols.

Incident Action Checklists for emergencies such as floods, power outages, wildfires and cyber events.

A Cybersecurity Procurement Checklist, which helps utilities evaluate vendor cybersecurity practices and integrate security considerations into procurement decisions.

EPA said the tools are designed to help utilities of all sizes identify vulnerabilities, maintain safe operations and better respond to disruptions caused by cyberattacks or natural disasters.

Cybersecurity for critical infrastructure remains a top human health and national security priority, and the agency will continue working with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), state programs and water associations to reduce risks and improve preparedness.

In August, EPA also announced more than $9 million in grants for midsize and large water systems to improve cybersecurity and climate resiliency, part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s water infrastructure against emerging threats.