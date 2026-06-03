Google expands water stewardship efforts as data center growth increases pressure on utilities

Google announced a series of new water stewardship commitments tied to its growing data center footprint, including a pledge to replenish more water than it consumes by 2030 and expand investments in water reuse, watershed restoration and utility infrastructure upgrades.

The company said the commitments are aimed at reducing the local water impacts associated with rapidly expanding data center operations, which rely heavily on cooling systems to manage heat generated by servers and AI computing infrastructure. Google noted that water cooling can reduce data center energy use by roughly 10% compared to air cooling in some regions.

As part of the initiative, Google said it replenished more than 7 billion gallons of water in 2025 through stewardship projects and now has 165 projects across 97 watersheds globally. Once fully implemented, the company expects those projects to replenish more than 19 billion gallons annually by 2030 — more than double its reported 2024 water consumption.