Tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico take effect

U.S. tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico took effect on March 4, 2025, following President Trump's back-and-forth actions on when they would be applied.

The tariffs were originally announced on February 1. A few days later the President announced that they would be delayed for 30 days. Trump then announced in a cabinet meeting that the tariffs would be delayed until April. A day later he announced that the tariffs would take effect on March 4.

The tariffs include:

25% tariff on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico

10% tariff on Canadian energy exports including oil, natural gas and electricity

20% tariff on goods imported from China

A March 3 amendment made to an executive order increased the tariffs on China from 10% to 20%. The amendment attributed the raise to the Chinese government's failure to address shipments of fentanyl to the U.S.