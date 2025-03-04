  • Subscribe
    1. Water Utility Management

    Tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico take effect

    March 4, 2025
    Recent amendments raised the China tariffs from 10% to 20%.
    ID 358202639 © Skypixel | Dreamstime.com
    67c73387a473904a3176661d Dreamstime L 358202639

    Editor's note: Waterworld is continuing to assess how the tariffs will affect the market. We are in talks with manufacturers, utilities and associations to provide conclusive stories on political issues. Please reach out to our team for comment if you have been affected.

    U.S. tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico took effect on March 4, 2025, following President Trump's back-and-forth actions on when they would be applied.

    The tariffs were originally announced on February 1. A few days later the President announced that they would be delayed for 30 days. Trump then announced in a cabinet meeting that the tariffs would be delayed until April. A day later he announced that the tariffs would take effect on March 4.

    The tariffs include:

    • 25% tariff on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico
    • 10% tariff on Canadian energy exports including oil, natural gas and electricity
    • 20% tariff on goods imported from China

    A March 3 amendment made to an executive order increased the tariffs on China from 10% to 20%. The amendment attributed the raise to the Chinese government's failure to address shipments of fentanyl to the U.S.

    Retaliatory measures include:

    Economic impacts

    A day before the tariffs took effect, U.S. markets dropped. According to an AP article, the S&P 500 fell 1.8%, the Nasdaq dropped 2.6% and the Dow decreased by 1.5%.

    Japan's Nikkei index dropped by more than 2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 1.5%.

    Water Utility Management

    Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

    Alex Cossin
    The impacts of Canadian import tariffs on municipal water and wastewater operations are up in the air. Trump and Trudeau have opened communications on Canadian tariffs. The U...
    About the Author

    Alex Cossin | Associate Editor

    Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

