Governor Newsom signs SB 72, advancing California’s long-term water strategy

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 72 into law, establishing a statewide framework to secure a reliable and climate-resilient water supply for residents, businesses, farms and ecosystems. The bill passed the Legislature unanimously and is being hailed as a major milestone in modernizing California’s water management.

Authored by Senator Anna Caballero, SB 72 sets statewide water supply targets, enhances the California Water Plan and requires collaboration among state agencies, water utilities and stakeholders to develop long-term, drought-proof solutions. The law also aligns with the Governor’s Water Supply Strategy, ensuring that planning efforts extend beyond individual administrations.

“I am pleased that Governor Newsom understood the importance of SB 72 and chose to agree with the unanimous legislative support,” said Caballero in a press release. “This modernized strategy will protect California’s future generations and ensure a reliable water supply for all.”

The bill was co-sponsored by the California Municipal Utilities Association (CMUA), California State Association of Counties (CSAC) and the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance (CCEEB), with broad support from water, agricultural and environmental groups.

“SB 72 sets bold statewide water supply targets and ensures durable planning that carries beyond any single administration,” said Craig Miller, CMUA president and general manager at Western Water District, in a press release. “It’s the next step in building a reliable, climate-resistant water future.”

The new law positions California to better manage future droughts and adapt to changing climate conditions through stronger coordination, accountability, and long-term infrastructure planning.