Indiana utility halts fluoridation following new local ordinance

Indiana American Water has stopped adding fluoride to the Charlestown, Ind., drinking water system after the city council passed Ordinance 2025-OR-18 directing the utility to cease fluoridation. The company confirmed that as of Dec. 1, 2025, treatment operations were modified to comply with the new local requirement.

“We add fluoride only when required or requested by state or local regulations. When those regulations change—as with Charlestown’s new ordinance—we promptly adjust our treatment processes to remain in full compliance,” said Barry Suits, president of Indiana American Water, in a press release.

Most water produced at the Charlestown treatment facility serves the city, with about 4% sold to the neighboring Marysville-Otisco Nabb Water Corporation. The utility noted that all its Indiana systems continue to meet or exceed federal and state drinking water standards, according to its annual Water Quality Reports.

The change means Charlestown residents will no longer receive fluoride through their tap water. The CDC continues to recommend fluoride to help prevent tooth decay and advises families to use fluoride toothpaste and consult healthcare providers about supplements for children whose water supply lacks fluoridation.