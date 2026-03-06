Arizona lawmakers warn proposed Colorado River operations could threaten water security

Members of the Arizona congressional delegation are urging federal officials to reconsider proposed operating rules for the Colorado River after 2026, warning that current options under review could significantly reduce the state’s water supply and jeopardize municipal, agricultural and industrial water users.

In a March 2 letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona lawmakers criticized the agency’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for post-2026 river operations, stating that none of the proposed alternatives are viable for maintaining Arizona’s long-term water security.

The letter, signed by Senantors Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego along with several members of the state’s House delegation, argues that the draft plan could place disproportionate water reduction requirements on the Lower Basin states while failing to ensure comparable conservation measures in the Upper Basin.

According to the lawmakers, the DEIS alternatives could translate into “drastic reductions” to Arizona’s water supply, potentially forcing municipalities that depend heavily on Colorado River deliveries to seek alternative or hauled water sources to maintain basic services. The delegation warned that such cuts could have cascading impacts on public health, economic activity and water reliability across the state.