Phoenix outlines water reliability strategy amid Colorado River concerns

The Phoenix City Council received an update on the city’s water supply, drought preparedness, and long-term planning efforts, emphasizing continued reliability despite ongoing pressure on the Colorado River system.

City officials said Phoenix maintains a diversified water portfolio, drawing from the Salt and Verde rivers, the Colorado River, and groundwater supplies. That approach, combined with decades of infrastructure investment and conservation efforts, has helped the city maintain stable service even as regional drought conditions persist.

“Phoenix is not running out of water. We have planned for drought for decades, and we continue to invest in the infrastructure, conservation programs and water supplies needed to serve our community today and into the future,” said Phoenix Water Services Director Brandy Kelso in a press release. “As conditions evolve, maintaining that reliability will continue to be a shared effort between the City and our customers.”

Officials noted that while the city is well positioned, declining river flows and rising temperatures continue to challenge water availability across the basin, with new federal operating guidelines expected in the coming years.