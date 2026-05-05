Phoenix outlines water reliability strategy amid Colorado River concerns

The Phoenix City Council received an update on the city’s water supply, drought preparedness, and long-term planning efforts, emphasizing continued reliability despite ongoing pressure on the Colorado River system.
City officials said Phoenix maintains a diversified water portfolio, drawing from the Salt and Verde rivers, the Colorado River, and groundwater supplies. That approach, combined with decades of infrastructure investment and conservation efforts, has helped the city maintain stable service even as regional drought conditions persist.
“Phoenix is not running out of water. We have planned for drought for decades, and we continue to invest in the infrastructure, conservation programs and water supplies needed to serve our community today and into the future,” said Phoenix Water Services Director Brandy Kelso in a press release. “As conditions evolve, maintaining that reliability will continue to be a shared effort between the City and our customers.”
Officials noted that while the city is well positioned, declining river flows and rising temperatures continue to challenge water availability across the basin, with new federal operating guidelines expected in the coming years.
“The Colorado River is facing significant challenges, and the entire region must work together to adapt,” said Phoenix Water Resources Management Advisor Max Wilson in a press release. “Phoenix has taken proactive steps to prepare, but continued collaboration, both regionally and within our community, will be essential to maintaining water reliability for our residents and economy.”
The city highlighted several strategies to strengthen long-term supply, including aquifer storage, expanded conveyance infrastructure, additional groundwater development, and investment in new surface water sources. Officials also pointed to progress on Pure Water Phoenix, which aims to create a drought-resilient local supply through advanced water purification.
In addition, the council was introduced to the Secure Water Arizona Program, a proposed voluntary water-sharing framework designed to help users collaborate during shortages while maintaining local control.
Phoenix is currently operating under Stage 1 of its drought management plan, focused on conservation and public awareness, with the potential for expanded measures if conditions worsen. City leaders said ongoing conservation efforts have already reduced per capita water use over the past several decades, even as population has grown.
Officials emphasized that continued planning, investment, and regional cooperation will be key to maintaining water security as uncertainty around the Colorado River persists.