Water sector groups urge Congress to boost FY2027 infrastructure funding

A coalition of major water, engineering, manufacturing and environmental organizations is urging congressional appropriators to strengthen federal investment in water infrastructure programs as lawmakers begin work on Fiscal Year 2027 spending legislation.

In a joint letter sent to leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, 28 organizations called for sustained funding for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, PFAS remediation, lead service line replacement, cybersecurity, water reuse and affordability programs.

The letter was signed by groups including the American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation, National Association of Clean Water Agencies, WateReuse Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The organizations urged lawmakers to “sustain and strengthen” core federal financing tools, including the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds and the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program, citing growing demands on aging infrastructure systems.