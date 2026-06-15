Durham enters Stage 2 water shortage response amid ongoing drought

The City of Durham, North Carolina, has moved to a Stage 2 Water Shortage Response as drought conditions continue to reduce water levels in the city's primary drinking water reservoirs.

The restrictions took effect June 15 following updated modeling that showed both Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought triggers had been reached simultaneously. City officials attributed the rapid change to persistent dry weather, warm temperatures and increased seasonal water demand, which have lowered levels at Lake Michie and Little River Reservoir.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, spray irrigation is prohibited, while drip irrigation and hand watering are permitted only with automatic shutoff devices. Vehicle washing is limited to compliant commercial facilities, and large water users are being asked to reduce consumption by 30%. The city also suspended issuance of new landscape-exemption licenses.

Water Management Director Don Greeley said the city acted proactively after updated forecasts indicated water supplies could face increasing stress as summer conditions intensify.