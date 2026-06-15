Durham enters Stage 2 water shortage response amid ongoing drought

Durham, North Carolina, has activated Stage 2 water restrictions due to declining reservoir levels caused by persistent drought, dry weather and increased water demand.
June 15, 2026
2 min read
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Durham enters Stage 2 water shortage response amid ongoing drought

The City of Durham, North Carolina, has moved to a Stage 2 Water Shortage Response as drought conditions continue to reduce water levels in the city's primary drinking water reservoirs.

The restrictions took effect June 15 following updated modeling that showed both Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought triggers had been reached simultaneously. City officials attributed the rapid change to persistent dry weather, warm temperatures and increased seasonal water demand, which have lowered levels at Lake Michie and Little River Reservoir.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, spray irrigation is prohibited, while drip irrigation and hand watering are permitted only with automatic shutoff devices. Vehicle washing is limited to compliant commercial facilities, and large water users are being asked to reduce consumption by 30%. The city also suspended issuance of new landscape-exemption licenses.

Water Management Director Don Greeley said the city acted proactively after updated forecasts indicated water supplies could face increasing stress as summer conditions intensify.

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City departments have also implemented conservation measures. Durham Parks & Recreation is reducing athletic field irrigation, converting water tanks to reclaimed water where possible and closing spray grounds that rely on non-recirculating water. Lake Michie Park & Marina was closed earlier this month due to low water levels, while city officials continue monitoring conditions at both reservoirs.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools will remain open, although they may only be replenished as needed rather than fully refilled. Water-based recreation programs have also been suspended during the shortage response.

The move highlights the growing challenges many utilities face as drought conditions, rising temperatures and seasonal demand place additional pressure on drinking water supplies. Durham officials said Stage 2 restrictions will remain in place until reservoir levels recover and encouraged residents and businesses to continue conservation efforts to help extend available water supplies.

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