Denver Water urges conservation as drought conditions trigger Stage 1 response

Denver Water is urging customers to reduce water use as severe drought conditions and historically low snowpack continue to strain supplies across its service area.

The utility, which serves approximately 1.5 million people in Denver and surrounding communities, declared a Stage 1 drought on March 25 and is seeking a 20% reduction in water use to help preserve reservoir storage and avoid more restrictive measures later this summer. The Denver Board of Water Commissioners also approved temporary drought pricing, which took effect with May water use and appeared on June customer bills.

According to Denver Water, the 2025-26 snowpack season produced some of the lowest conditions recorded in its collection system in the past four decades. Snowpack in the Colorado River Basin peaked at 58% of normal on March 18, while the South Platte River Basin peaked at just 42% of normal on March 17. Both peaks occurred more than a month earlier than typical, contributing to accelerated runoff and reduced reservoir replenishment.