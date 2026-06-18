Denver Water urges conservation as drought conditions trigger Stage 1 response
Denver Water is urging customers to reduce water use as severe drought conditions and historically low snowpack continue to strain supplies across its service area.
The utility, which serves approximately 1.5 million people in Denver and surrounding communities, declared a Stage 1 drought on March 25 and is seeking a 20% reduction in water use to help preserve reservoir storage and avoid more restrictive measures later this summer. The Denver Board of Water Commissioners also approved temporary drought pricing, which took effect with May water use and appeared on June customer bills.
According to Denver Water, the 2025-26 snowpack season produced some of the lowest conditions recorded in its collection system in the past four decades. Snowpack in the Colorado River Basin peaked at 58% of normal on March 18, while the South Platte River Basin peaked at just 42% of normal on March 17. Both peaks occurred more than a month earlier than typical, contributing to accelerated runoff and reduced reservoir replenishment.
As of June 15, Denver Water’s reservoirs were 81% full, compared to an average of 95% for this time of year. Streamflow forecasts indicate runoff volumes could reach only 10% to 40% of normal levels during 2026.
Under the Stage 1 drought declaration, customers are required to follow mandatory outdoor watering restrictions that limit irrigation to two assigned days per week and prohibit watering during the hottest parts of the day. The utility is also encouraging customers to skip watering following rain events, repair irrigation leaks and adopt more water-efficient landscaping practices.
Denver Water officials said conservation efforts are particularly important as summer irrigation demand increases. The utility has also implemented internal cost-saving measures, including a hiring freeze and reviews of capital and maintenance projects, while exploring opportunities to capture additional water supplies through existing agreements.
The declaration marks the fifth Stage 1 drought issued by Denver Water since 2000 and the first since 2013.