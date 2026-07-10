Denver Water reports worsening drought as reservoirs fall below seasonal averages

The latest water supply update shows the 2025-26 snowpack peaked more than a month earlier than normal at the lowest levels observed in the past 40 years. Snowpack in the Colorado River Basin reached just 58% of normal, while the South Platte River Basin peaked at only 42% of normal. Accelerated snowmelt beginning in mid-March has further reduced runoff, with forecasts projecting streamflows at just 10% to 40% of normal this year.

As of July 6, Denver Water's reservoirs were 79% full, well below the historical average of 97% for this time of year. The utility said limited snowpack and reduced spring runoff have left significantly less water available to replenish storage.

Customers remain subject to mandatory watering restrictions that limit outdoor irrigation to two assigned days per week, with additional requirements to water only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m., avoid irrigation during rain or high winds, prevent runoff onto streets and repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Denver Water is also taking internal measures to conserve resources, including implementing a hiring freeze, reviewing maintenance and capital projects for possible deferral and exploring opportunities to increase available supplies through existing water agreements.

This marks the fifth Stage 1 drought declaration by Denver Water since 2000 and the first since 2013. Utility officials continue to encourage customers to adopt water-efficient indoor and outdoor practices, including drought-tolerant landscaping, to help stretch available supplies throughout the summer.