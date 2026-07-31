EPA highlights funding, workforce needs during Kansas rural water roundtable
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) met with rural water leaders in western Kansas to discuss water infrastructure funding, technical assistance and workforce development as small communities continue to face challenges maintaining drinking water and wastewater systems.
EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy met with officials from Hays and Russell, water project managers and other local stakeholders at the City of Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau. Discussions focused on federal funding opportunities, water sector careers and local water infrastructure concerns.
“Water is essential to the success of our rural communities,” Macy said in a press release. “Through engagements like these, EPA is actively working to revitalize our efforts to reach small water systems and rural hubs like those in Hays and Russell with technical assistance and water workforce support.”
The discussion comes as EPA expands its RealWaterTA initiative, launched in 2026 to provide technical assistance to drinking water and wastewater systems. The program focuses on public health and compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act, while emphasizing locally relevant assistance and measurable results.
Workforce development was another focus of the roundtable. EPA said drinking water and wastewater utilities face widespread shortages of qualified workers as experienced employees approach retirement, creating a need to attract and train the next generation of water professionals.
EPA's Water Workforce Initiative is coordinating resources across government and industry to strengthen water sector career pathways. The agency also highlighted its Innovative Water Workforce Development Grant Program, which has provided funding to Wichita State University for its Future Water Leaders Program.
The program provides water education and career exploration opportunities for students from elementary school through higher education. EPA said funding availability for the next round of water workforce grants is expected later this year.