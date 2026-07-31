EPA highlights funding, workforce needs during Kansas rural water roundtable

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) met with rural water leaders in western Kansas to discuss water infrastructure funding, technical assistance and workforce development as small communities continue to face challenges maintaining drinking water and wastewater systems.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy met with officials from Hays and Russell, water project managers and other local stakeholders at the City of Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau. Discussions focused on federal funding opportunities, water sector careers and local water infrastructure concerns.

“Water is essential to the success of our rural communities,” Macy said in a press release. “Through engagements like these, EPA is actively working to revitalize our efforts to reach small water systems and rural hubs like those in Hays and Russell with technical assistance and water workforce support.”