EPA roundtable aims to strengthen water workforce as retirements loom

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched an effort to strengthen the nation's water workforce, convening utilities, state officials, water associations and federal partners to identify ways to improve recruitment and retention across the drinking water and wastewater sectors.

The roundtable, led by EPA's Office of Water, focused on addressing workforce shortages driven by an aging labor force, with approximately one-third of the water workforce nearing retirement age. Participants also discussed the growing need for workers with technical and scientific expertise to operate modern treatment systems, implement cybersecurity practices and manage increasingly complex water infrastructure.

EPA said the discussions will help inform updates to its 2020 Water Workforce Initiative, originally developed during the first Trump administration. The agency also plans to create an online resource toolbox for water systems, states and technical assistance providers with tools to support recruiting, workforce development and employee retention.