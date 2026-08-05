EPA roundtable aims to strengthen water workforce as retirements loom

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched an effort to strengthen the nation's water workforce, convening utilities, state officials, water associations and federal partners to identify ways to improve recruitment and retention across the drinking water and wastewater sectors.
The roundtable, led by EPA's Office of Water, focused on addressing workforce shortages driven by an aging labor force, with approximately one-third of the water workforce nearing retirement age. Participants also discussed the growing need for workers with technical and scientific expertise to operate modern treatment systems, implement cybersecurity practices and manage increasingly complex water infrastructure.
EPA said the discussions will help inform updates to its 2020 Water Workforce Initiative, originally developed during the first Trump administration. The agency also plans to create an online resource toolbox for water systems, states and technical assistance providers with tools to support recruiting, workforce development and employee retention.
"Every time we turn on the tap, flush the toilet, or water the garden, we are depending on the dedicated professionals managing public water systems," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a statement. "It is imperative that the water sector be set up for success."
The agency noted that workforce development is becoming increasingly important as utilities invest in aging infrastructure through programs such as the State Revolving Funds and the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA). EPA said expanding apprenticeship opportunities, education programs and operator training will be key to developing the next generation of water professionals.
Since 2018, EPA's Innovative Water Workforce Development Grant Program has invested more than $15 million to increase awareness of water sector careers and support workforce training initiatives.