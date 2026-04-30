VVater secures $5M contract for advanced water treatment in Bastrop

“From Corpus Christi staring down a Day Zero scenario to data center developers fighting over water allocations that don't yet exist, the U.S. water crisis has stopped being a future problem,” said Kevin Gast, Chairman and CEO of VVater, in a press release. “We're seeing unprecedented demand from cities, utilities, real estate developers, and industrial operators across the country who realize legacy treatment isn't built for what's coming. Bastrop is part of that wave, and the communities moving early are the ones that will thrive over the next decade. The rest will be playing catch-up.”

City officials said the project aligns with a broader strategy to modernize infrastructure ahead of continued growth.

“As a city, we have a responsibility to make sure our water infrastructure is ready for the growth that's coming,” said Mayor Ishmael Harris in a press release. “It's not just about what we've already built. I've spent over twenty years working in water and wastewater in Central Texas, and what cities are looking at today is very different from the way we've built systems in the past. Working with VVater gives us an opportunity to explore new technology and be at the forefront of efforts aimed at improving how we efficiently treat and reuse water for our community.”

City Manager Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino added that the technology offers advantages over traditional approaches.

“VVater's technology gives Bastrop a level of water quality, operational efficiency, and long-term flexibility that conventional treatment systems simply cannot match,” Carrillo-Trevino said in a press release.

According to the company, the Bastrop deployment builds on a growing portfolio of municipal and industrial projects, reflecting increased interest in alternative treatment technologies as utilities respond to water scarcity, regulatory pressures, and rising demand.