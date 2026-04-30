VVater secures $5M contract for advanced water treatment in Bastrop

VVater has been awarded a $5 million contract to implement its chemical-free Farady Reactor in Bastrop, Texas, enhancing water treatment capacity and resilience amid rapid growth and industrial development.
April 30, 2026
2 min read
ID 352116298 @ John Mcadorey | Dreamstime.com
Aerial view of the Bastrop Independent School district

VVater has been awarded a $5 million contract with the City of Bastrop, Texas, to deploy a chemical-free water treatment system aimed at expanding capacity and improving long-term system resilience.

The project will support one of Central Texas’s fastest-growing communities, where population increases and industrial development are placing new demands on water infrastructure. Bastrop, located east of Austin, has seen significant growth tied to nearby technology and manufacturing operations.

The installation will center on VVater’s proprietary Farady Reactor, an electricity-based treatment platform designed to reduce reliance on conventional chemicals, filtration, and membrane systems while improving operational efficiency.

Courtesy of VVater
VVater water tower
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“From Corpus Christi staring down a Day Zero scenario to data center developers fighting over water allocations that don't yet exist, the U.S. water crisis has stopped being a future problem,” said Kevin Gast, Chairman and CEO of VVater, in a press release. “We're seeing unprecedented demand from cities, utilities, real estate developers, and industrial operators across the country who realize legacy treatment isn't built for what's coming. Bastrop is part of that wave, and the communities moving early are the ones that will thrive over the next decade. The rest will be playing catch-up.”

City officials said the project aligns with a broader strategy to modernize infrastructure ahead of continued growth.

“As a city, we have a responsibility to make sure our water infrastructure is ready for the growth that's coming,” said Mayor Ishmael Harris in a press release. “It's not just about what we've already built. I've spent over twenty years working in water and wastewater in Central Texas, and what cities are looking at today is very different from the way we've built systems in the past. Working with VVater gives us an opportunity to explore new technology and be at the forefront of efforts aimed at improving how we efficiently treat and reuse water for our community.”

City Manager Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino added that the technology offers advantages over traditional approaches.

“VVater's technology gives Bastrop a level of water quality, operational efficiency, and long-term flexibility that conventional treatment systems simply cannot match,” Carrillo-Trevino said in a press release.

According to the company, the Bastrop deployment builds on a growing portfolio of municipal and industrial projects, reflecting increased interest in alternative treatment technologies as utilities respond to water scarcity, regulatory pressures, and rising demand.

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