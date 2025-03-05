  • Subscribe
    1. Water Utility Management

    EPA Administrator, DOGE continue grant cancellations

    March 5, 2025
    This is the third round of EPA-DOGE cancellations.
    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), with the assistance of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), focused on grant cancellations in early February 2025.

    EPA press releases state that the cancelled grants were for DEI and environmental justice programs, however specific grants have not been detailed.

    So far, the EPA has announced three rounds of cancellations totaling more than $116 million.

     

    March 4, 2025

    EPA Administrator, DOGE cancel 21 additional grants in third round of cuts

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, with the assistance of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced the cancellation of 21 grants totalling $116,449,761.

    As of March 5, it is unclear which specific grants have been cut.

     

    February 25, 2025

    EPA Administrator, DOGE cancel 20 grants in second round of grant cancellations

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on February 25, 2025, that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, with the assistance of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), identified and cancelled 20 grants totaling $60,958,537.30.

    A March 4 EPA press release details that the grants cut were for DEI and environmental justice programs.

    This marks the second round of EPA-DOGE partnered cancellations as the Administrator oversees a line-by-line review of spending.

    The canceled grants come over a week after the EPA and DOGE cancelled nine contracts related to DEI, environmental justice and more, totaling $59,776,673.70.

    An EPA press release states that the February 14 cancelled contracts were “wasteful DEI and environmental justice initiatives.”

    Administrator Zeldin also announced on X on February 13 that he cancelled a $50 million environmental justice grant to the Climate Justice Alliance.

    “The EPA, in partnership with DOGE, have wasted no time clawing back the waste and abuse of the previous administration,” said Administrator Zeldin in an EPA press release. “The American people elected President Trump with a mandate to restore accountability of government and ensure that dollars spent represent taxpayer interests. Today’s announcement of 20 cancelled grants and another $60,958,537.30 in immediate taxpayer savings reinforces our commitment to transparency.”

    These actions reflect comments made during Administrator Zeldin’s nomination hearing.

     

