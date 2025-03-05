EPA Administrator, DOGE continue grant cancellations

February 25, 2025

EPA Administrator, DOGE cancel 20 grants in second round of grant cancellations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on February 25, 2025, that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, with the assistance of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), identified and cancelled 20 grants totaling $60,958,537.30.

A March 4 EPA press release details that the grants cut were for DEI and environmental justice programs.

This marks the second round of EPA-DOGE partnered cancellations as the Administrator oversees a line-by-line review of spending.

The canceled grants come over a week after the EPA and DOGE cancelled nine contracts related to DEI, environmental justice and more, totaling $59,776,673.70.

An EPA press release states that the February 14 cancelled contracts were “wasteful DEI and environmental justice initiatives.”

Administrator Zeldin also announced on X on February 13 that he cancelled a $50 million environmental justice grant to the Climate Justice Alliance.

“The EPA, in partnership with DOGE, have wasted no time clawing back the waste and abuse of the previous administration,” said Administrator Zeldin in an EPA press release. “The American people elected President Trump with a mandate to restore accountability of government and ensure that dollars spent represent taxpayer interests. Today’s announcement of 20 cancelled grants and another $60,958,537.30 in immediate taxpayer savings reinforces our commitment to transparency.”

These actions reflect comments made during Administrator Zeldin’s nomination hearing.