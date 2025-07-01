EPA employees take stand against Trump Administration

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees voiced their concerns in a declaration to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin regarding recent policies and changes to the agency.
“Today, we stand together in dissent against the current administration’s focus on harmful deregulation, mischaracterization of previous EPA actions and disregard for scientific expertise,” the letter read.
The letter to Zeldin outlined five concerns with a goal of restoring EPA’s credibility “as a premier scientific institution.”
Five primary concerns
1. Politicization and loss of public trust
The letter states that agency leadership has used official communication channels for partisan messaging and misinformation. Examples include:
- Calling EPA grants “green slush funds”
- Promoting “clean coal”
- Attacking members of congress
- Pushing political agendas such as tariffs
These actions could potentially violate the Hatch Act, which aims to maintain a non-partisan civil service by preventing federal employees from using their positions to engage in prohibited political activities.
2. Disregard for scientific expertise
The declaration states that the administration is ignoring the agency’s own science on public health risks such as asbestos, mercury and PFAS. EPA employees highlighted the stark contrast between promoting fossil fuels while rolling back support for clean energy projects and electric vehicles.
The letter also criticized the administration for embracing AI without addressing its environmental costs, such as the intense use of environmental resources, and highlights the decisions that contradict peer-reviewed science.
3. Harm to communities
The gutting of environmental justice programs could be detrimental to vulnerable communities, according to the letter. Administrator Zeldin was criticized for effectively dismantling these programs which addressed the disparity of disadvantaged communities by funding states, cities and communities around the country through grant programs.
The elimination of these programs disproportionately harms underserved communities and reverse progress on equity, according to the letter.
4. Dismantling the Office of Research and Development (ORD)
EPA employees wrote in the letter that proposed restructuring threatens independent science by relocating ORD under political oversight. Budget cuts and staff reductions would cripple the agency’s scientific capabilities.
5. Toxic work culture and staff retaliation
The EPA employees stated that they face fear, trauma and retaliation. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought stated that he wants personnel to live in a constant state of trauma.
The letter highlights that the administration has fired or forced onto administrative leave several categories of employees, including those responsible for environmental justice and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. Probationary employees, including a range of students and recent graduates, have also been targeted.
Call to action
EPA employees have asked Administrator Zeldin to live up to his confirmation testimony and stated values, which included the acknowledgement of climate change, the benefits of clean energy, the economic need for environmental injustice and the importance of protecting human health.
The letter expressed a willingness to work with EPA leadership if actions are taken to restore the Agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment.
The letter was signed by 324 EPA staff across offices, regions and labs in their personal capacity and on their own time.
“We want to work together, not to power the ‘Great American Comeback,’ but to launch America into a safer, healthier and thriving future,” the letter read.