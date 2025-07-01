EPA employees take stand against Trump Administration

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees voiced their concerns in a declaration to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin regarding recent policies and changes to the agency.

“Today, we stand together in dissent against the current administration’s focus on harmful deregulation, mischaracterization of previous EPA actions and disregard for scientific expertise,” the letter read.

The letter to Zeldin outlined five concerns with a goal of restoring EPA’s credibility “as a premier scientific institution.”

Five primary concerns

1. Politicization and loss of public trust

The letter states that agency leadership has used official communication channels for partisan messaging and misinformation. Examples include:

Calling EPA grants “green slush funds”

Promoting “clean coal”

Attacking members of congress

Pushing political agendas such as tariffs

These actions could potentially violate the Hatch Act, which aims to maintain a non-partisan civil service by preventing federal employees from using their positions to engage in prohibited political activities.

2. Disregard for scientific expertise

The declaration states that the administration is ignoring the agency’s own science on public health risks such as asbestos, mercury and PFAS. EPA employees highlighted the stark contrast between promoting fossil fuels while rolling back support for clean energy projects and electric vehicles.

The letter also criticized the administration for embracing AI without addressing its environmental costs, such as the intense use of environmental resources, and highlights the decisions that contradict peer-reviewed science.

3. Harm to communities

The gutting of environmental justice programs could be detrimental to vulnerable communities, according to the letter. Administrator Zeldin was criticized for effectively dismantling these programs which addressed the disparity of disadvantaged communities by funding states, cities and communities around the country through grant programs.

The elimination of these programs disproportionately harms underserved communities and reverse progress on equity, according to the letter.

4. Dismantling the Office of Research and Development (ORD)

EPA employees wrote in the letter that proposed restructuring threatens independent science by relocating ORD under political oversight. Budget cuts and staff reductions would cripple the agency’s scientific capabilities.

5. Toxic work culture and staff retaliation

The EPA employees stated that they face fear, trauma and retaliation. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought stated that he wants personnel to live in a constant state of trauma.

The letter highlights that the administration has fired or forced onto administrative leave several categories of employees, including those responsible for environmental justice and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. Probationary employees, including a range of students and recent graduates, have also been targeted.